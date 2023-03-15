Lohan and Emirati husband expecting 1st child

ALBAWABA - Dubai-based American actress, Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child with her Emirati husband, Badr Shammas.

American actress Lindsay Lohan will be a first-time mother, the 36-year-old announced the news on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

Lohan posted a photo of a baby onesie with the print "Coming soon...." the star tagged her husband, Kuwait-born Badr Shammas, she captioned the post: "We are blessed and excited!"

Looks like Lohan is excited about this next chapter of her life.

The actress is happily married to Shammas, the pair got engaged in November 2021 and tied the knot in July last year.

Shammas and Lohan both currently live in Dubai.