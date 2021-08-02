Lollapalooza Cancels DaBaby and Here is Why!

The Lollapalooza musical festival canceled the rapper's performance on Sunday after his comments that were widely condemned as homophobic.

DaBaby had previously insulted the LGBTQ community and women in Miami in addition to spreading false information about the HIV virus and AIDS disease.

And on Sunday, music festival Lollapalooza announced that rapper DaBaby would not perform as previously scheduled that day. Due to his vile and homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

"If you didn't come here today with HIV, AIDS, or some other sexually transmitted disease that you're going to die from in two, three weeks, hold up your cell phone lights," he told his crowd

DaBaby this is weird to say?? Wth. pic.twitter.com/MDBQEZ2NsA — ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) July 26, 2021

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, later apologized for his statements in a video message on Instagram.

But his apology drew renewed criticism because the rapper said his gay fans didn't have AIDS because they had "class" and weren't "junkies".

Several artists distanced themselves from DaBaby after the incident.

Musician Dua Lipa, who released the song "Levitating" with the rapper, wrote on Instagram that she was "surprised and appalled" by his statements.

Elton John accused DaBaby of spreading false information and thus contributing to the stigmatization of the disease. "HIV misinformation and homophobia have no place in the music industry," the artist's foundation shared on Twitter.

