Lorde Cancels a Performance in Israel

Lorde has canceled a performance in Israel scheduled for next summer after appeals by pro-Palestinian activists.

The New Zealand musician said in a statement Sunday that “the right decision at this time” was to cancel her June 2018 concert in Tel Aviv, which was announced earlier this month.

Her announcement followed calls by proponents of the Boycott, Divest, Sanction movement to cancel her performance over Israel’s human rights record. Lorde joins artists including Roger Waters and Elvis Costello in boycotting Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians.

Lorde said that after having “lots of discussions” about the matter, “I’m not too proud to admit I didn’t make the right call on this one.”

The Israeli concert promoter responded to the cancelation: “We forgive her.”