Macaulay Culkin Gets Engaged to Brenda Song

The couple took the next step into their relationship after more than four years of daring.

Brenda Song was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her left finger while she was in Beverly Hills.

Congratulations to Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, who are now officially engaged. The couple welcomed their first child together last April! 💍 pic.twitter.com/ON92jZljL3 — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) January 26, 2022

The newly engaged lovebirds welcomed their first child nine months ago in April of last year, a son named Dakota after the Home Alone star's late sister.

Culkin, 41, and Song met on the set of Changeland in Thailand, and were first romantically linked in July of 2017where they went out on a romantic dinner date in an Italian restaurant in LA.

In 2018, Macaulay opened up about his future with Brenda in an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience Poscast, where he revealed that he wanted kids.

"This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit," he said, laughing. "I mean, we've definitely been practicing."

"I have a pretty little family a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat and all that stuff. We're gonna move,We're doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff."

Culkin was previously married to Rachel Miner from 1998 and ended their marriage in 2002.