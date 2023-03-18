Macaulay Culkin secretly welcomed 2nd baby

ALBAWABA - Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcomed their second baby last year, and kept it a secret.

Former child star, and Home Alone actor, Macaulay Culkin have welcomed his second baby last year with Brenda Song.

The newest born name is Carson, and was born just before Christmas 2022 according to Us Weekly.

Song and Culkin's first born is son Dakota whom they welcomed in April 2021.

The pair are extremely private with their lives, and they news of their engagement was revealed after the actress was spotted wearing and engagement ring.

In 2022, Song opened up about raising kids and referred to Culckin as her fiancé, she shared: "“My fiancé and I are very hands-on.We don’t have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us."

The actors started dating when they met while filming ‘Changeland’ in 2017