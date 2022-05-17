Machine Gun Kelly Hints That Megan Fox is Pregnant!

On May 15th, while Machine Gun Kelly was performing at the Billboard music awards he dedicated a song to 'his wife' Megan Fox.

Machine Gun said in his statement: 'I wrote this song for my wife. And this is for our unborn child.'

During the performance MGK's statement included the words 'our unborn child' which sparked rumors that the couple who are engaged to be married, might be expecting their first child together.

It is worth noting that in September 2021 at the MTV VMAs Fox introduced her beau as 'Future baby daddy', which only increased the speculations of a possible pregnancy.

Ahead of the show, the singer revealed:' 'I wrote this song two years ago exactly today, played it for her. It's just all the trip. It's all meant to be, it's really cool because it's a Lunar eclipse tonight. It's a full moon. It's her birthday tomorrow.'

MGK shares a 12-year-old daughter Casie, with ex Emma Cannon, while Fox is a mom to sons Journey River, five, Bodhi Ransom, eight, and Noah Shannon, nine.

However, the duo have not confirmed the rumors.