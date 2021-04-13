Madonna Buys The Weeknd's Mansion For $19.3 Million

The Queen of Pop purchased The Weeknd's stunning Hidden Hills mansion for $19.3million, a big drop from its original $25 million price tag, according to TMZ.

Boasting 13,391 square feet, nine bedrooms and 11 baths the home provides plenty of space on a sprawling estate in the exclusive gated community.

He originally purchased the property three years ago for $18.2million and listed for sale in June 2020.

Listed by The Agency RE, it also featured a resort-style saltwater pool, wine cellar, eight-stall barn, 1,200 square foot guesthouse, and five-car parking garage.

Sitting on nearly three acres, the two-story home, bought by the singer (born Abel Tesfaye) in 2017, the grounds are immaculate, with fully grown redwood trees surrounding the property for privacy.

The farmhouse-style mansion bares a striking design of white wood siding, a dark redwood and golden brown stone.

Large windows in a black frame adorn the front of the house, on the first and second floor, as seen from the large concrete and grass driveway with room for plenty of cars.

Car aficionados will find the home with plenty of space, as there is also a five-car garage with glass door and a blue LED lit interior.

Inside, the home features a minimalist design with white walls, multi-toned hard-wood flooring and plenty of natural light.

The home also features a full wooden and granite top bar with room for four stools, as well as a large kitchen with dual waterfall granite islands with black cabinet storage and seating for four at the counter.

In the kitchen, the windows face out to the backyard, and it features white and black cabinets, a large stove with hood, and a stainless steal fridge.

There is plenty of exercise space at the home beyond the full-size basketball court and infinity pool.

The mansion also boasts a large gym area, and yoga room to stay in shape at home.

And when it comes time to relax the tranquil backyard, with an al fresco patio featuring couches, tables are fully stocked, off the two-bedroom guest house.

The house embraces in-door-out-door living with another patio off the living room, with pocket doors to that lead to a outdoor couch and BBQ area with a fire pit.

Inside there is also a large movie room with a large, white cloud couch and and built in projector TV screen.

Off the main house there is seating for nearly 15 people outside, in just one area of the backyard.

Included among the nine bedrooms are two primary suites with large walk in closets, one features all white interior storage with glass doors to protect belongings, while the other is dark brown wood.

While the adjoining bathrooms boast double sinks, large walk in showers and stand alone tubs.

For those looking to work, there is also a large office, with built in shelves and a fire place, and views of the grounds.

Hidden Hills sits between Calabasas and the West San Fernando Valley and has almost 2,000 residents.

Last December The Weeknd splurged on a Beverly Hills penthouse, with spectacular views, dropping $25 million.

The Kardashians and Drake are among the area's famous residents as it has become an enclave just out of the City of Los Angeles with more privacy on the gated streets.

The Weeknd has soared with numerous number one hits under his belt like 'The Hills, 'Earned It,' 'Can't Feel My Face,' and 'Starboy,' since gaining attention in 2010.