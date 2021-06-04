Madonna celebrates her father's 90th birthday

Madonna has thanked her father for “giving [her] life” in a sweet social media post in honour of his 90th birthday.

The ‘Hung Up’ hitmaker and five of her six children – Lourdes, 24, Mercy and David, 15, and eight-year-old twins Stella and Estere – reunited with the star’s father Silvio Ciccone this week to mark his milestone birthday.



And after spending Silvio’s special day with him on his vineyard, Madonna – whose 20-year-old son Rocco was not present at the family get together – took to Instagram to pay tribute to her father.

In one post, which featured a montage of video clips from his 90th birthday celebration, Madonna wrote: “My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had—-



“He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life.............Again I thank you. It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard. #happybirthday #ohfather #thestrangers @cicconevineyard (sic)”

While a second post showed a video from 2004, when Silvio joined Madonna backstage during her ‘Re-Invention World Tour’.

Leading a group prayer before the concert started, Silvio said in the clip: “Heavenly father, thank you for the blessings you bestow on all of us, the life you have given us, the air we breathe, the people we spend our life with; give them strength to endure and to go on with their performance. Thank you for all your blessings, amen.”

And Madonna, 62, captioned the post: “Heavenly Father (Dad)

“Thank you for giving me life........

“And all other Blessings you’ve bestowed upon me. Happy 90th Birthday! You are the O.G. #happybirthday #dad #prayer #reinventiontour (sic)”