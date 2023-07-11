Madonna recovers following ICU

ALBAWABA - Madonna says she is on the road to recovery amid being rushed to the hospital.

Singer Madonna issued the first statement insuring her fans that she is recovering after being transferred to the hospital.

In the post, she wrote: "Thank you for your positive energy, prayers, and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

The Like A Virgin singer added: "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show."

Instagram: Madonna

"I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus is now on my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!"

Madonna, 64, was found unconscious in New York City on Saturday, and the singer was rushed to the ICU.

It has been claimed that Madonna's condition was so serious that her friends and family were preparing for the worst, and that Madonna was reportedly intubated overnight.

Her friends and family spent a number of days worried that Madonna won't be able to pull this through.

According to a relative: "Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation."

