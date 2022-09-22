George Al Rassi: Majida al-Rumi Funds Reconstruction

Majida al-Roumi office's made an announcement that it was sponsoring the rehabilitation of the international road between Lebanon and Syria, where George al-Rassi was killed, following the tragic accident in which his car collided with the concrete separator at the factory border point in the Bekaa, killing him.

Majida al-Roumi shared a series of photos showing the start of the road repair workshop with her Twitter followers, attaching it to the caption:” I didn’t come here to cry nor to pay the people who caused this death of George AlRassi, I came here to light up the candles to the dark night of the road.”

According to Lebanese media, Majida al-Roumi was motivated to repair the road in memory of the late George al-Rassi and to stop such incidents from happening in the future and claim more lives.

In addition, Nadine al-Rassi tweeted: "From Papa Khalil, Mama Ilham, my older sister Sandrine, my brother George Rassi, from my brother Sebastian, from my little sister Rachel the loving and from me" in appreciation for Majida al-humanitarian Roumi's act.

In her letter, Nadine also expressed gratitude to Majida Al-Roumi, a member of the Al-Rassi family, and the Lebanese army, saying, "With your blood, my Brother, the road of death has become a road of travel."

Majida al-Roumi visited Nadine al-Rassi at her home in Hazmieh and offered George al-Rassi her condolences. Majida al-Roumi initiative's comes as her office ensures the implementation of the road to prevent the recurrence of accidents and has asked the Lebanese army's engineering department and the municipality of Anjar to oversee all the details.

The George al-Rassi incident sparked the ire of the Lebanese people after claims by the authorities that the roads were poorly designed and unlit at night, which led to al-collision Rassi's and eventual death with a concrete barrier in the center of the road.

