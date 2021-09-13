Making Hande Erçel Jealous?! Kerem Bürsin Kissing and Hugging Another Woman (Video)

Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin is going intimate with another woman.

An old trailer of Aynen Aynen series has resurfaced on social media that included romantic scenes of Kerem Bürsin, who plays Deniz, with Nilperi Şahinkaya, who plays Nil.

In the trailer, Deniz and Nil shared several intimate moments, leaving the space for commentators open to bring up Kerem's girlfriend, Hande Erçel, on whether she's ok with those scenes, or if she feels jealous.

One follower wrote: 'I don't like them I prefer Eda with Serkan together on set and in life', and another one wrote: 'Only Eda next to him is perfect', pointing out that Kerem Bürsin played Serkan Bolat and Hande Erçel played Eda Yıldız in Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air).

Speaking of jealousy, a social media user commented: 'Doesn't Hande Erçel get jealous. I got jealous myself,'

And responses came as:

'Right?! Seriously, how come they don't feel jealous even if it's just acting,'

'I Don't know, they don't have feelings,'

Aynen Aynen Series Destiny

TV series Aynen Aynen (Exactly Exactly) broadcast on Blu TV, first appeared in August 2019. It was bought by Blu TV after the project started on YouTube by co-stars Nilperi Şahinkaya and Uraz Kaygılaroğlu.

Nilperi and Uraz shared the leading roles in the first three seasons. Kerem Bürsin was included in the story after the departure of Uraz Kaygılaroğlu. Bürsin and Şahinkaya started shooting together from season four.

The 6th season of Aynen Aynen (Exactly Exactly) met with the audience by Blu TV last July.

Many series fans are wondering if there will be a new season, which aired a total of 43 episodes in 6 seasons.

Nilperi Şahinkaya, who is currently shooting Erşan Kuneri for Netflix, explained the latest development on Aynen Aynen, with the following statement:

“The shooting is over for Aynen Aynen now. We want to continue with a next season. But nothing is finalized.”

Those who love the show are waiting for an announcement from Blu TV about a 7th new season. Let's see if the series will continue, or will it end its screen life?