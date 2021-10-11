Mariam Hussein Wishes Imprisonment to Saad Lamjarred and Rawan Bin Hussain for Packing on the PDA (Videos)

Moroccan actress Mariam Hussein is remembered for her 'dirty dancing' footage with Tyga in 2018.

It all started when Moroccan mega star Saad Lamjarred has held a concert in Address Dubai Marina Hotel in the presence of many celebrities, including Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan bin Hussain, Iraqi artist Shatha Hassoun, as well as Algerian star Cheb Faudel.

However, one video from the concert went viral on social media, when Rawan Bin Hussain met with Saad Lamjarred while performing, as the two stars exchanged intimate hugs and kisses, Rawan even danced with Saad, and at the end, he kissed her hand.

Out of no where, bizarre comments on Lamjarred and Bin Hussain's video came from Moroccan actress Mariam Hussein, criticizing their PDA and wondering why weren't they imprisoned just like the jail sentence she faced in 2018 when she danced with Tyga.

But it turned out that Mariam's Instagram account was hacked, according to her statements, and that she was not the one who posted those comments.

In her defense, Hussein said: 'The one who wants to dance, dances.. and the one who wants to kiss, kisses.. I am with personal freedom.. But I am with the law of the state.'

Commenting on dancing, Mariam said: 'All people dance, and I am currently having a dance rehearsal for a reason that will be a surprise which I will reveal to you later,'

Mariam Hussein explained that she would not violate the law of the state with her dancing, stressing the idea that she respects the decent dancing in respect of the law of the UAE.

She said: 'If I love dancing and did it in a wrong way and I got punished, I must accept this thing. I will never violate the law of the state, when you say Mariam, you can dance, but not in this way, I will tell them I listen and obey.'