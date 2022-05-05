Maroon 5 Rock Giza Pyramids Stage in Egypt in a Spectacular Performance

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Maroon 5 recently performed its concert in front of the pyramids.

The American band stated their happiness to visit Egypt and the Giza Pyramids area, which contains the Great Pyramid of Khufu, the only surviving wonder of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

They also showed their fascination with the way the Sphinx was sculpted. The team was keen to record their visit by taking memorial photos and short videos.

Before performing their historic concert, many fans did not attend and were against the idea of the band performing, as the musicians are scheduled to perform a concert in Israel.

Media page Cairo Scene shared with its followers pictures from the concert on their Instagram page, Praising the band's performance.

''@SceneNowEvents LIVE From @Maroon5 Concert by @Nacelle_ @LiveAtThePyramids🎵 They came, they saw, they conquered. We’ve seen some massive concerts in Egypt over the years, but Nacelle has pulled the proverbial rabbit out of the proverbial hat, as Maroon 5 touched down in Egypt’s most iconic spots. Yes, the Great Pyramids of Giza acted as a spectacular backdrop for a huge night of music that saw thousands of Eid-celebrating Egyptians flock into the unique location. Expect days of photos, stories and reels using ‘Moves Like Jagger’ references all over your feed for the next couple of days…'' one post was captioned.