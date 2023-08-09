  1. Home
Marwan Khoury refuses to have a child with his wife

Published August 9th, 2023 - 11:08 GMT
Khoury, 55 pointed out that he is frightened of the idea (Instagram)

ALBAWABA - Lebanese singer Marwan Khoury reveals why he is refusing the idea of becoming a father. 

In a recent appearance, Marwan Khoury shared the reason why he refuses the idea of having a baby, even though he knows he is willing to offer the world for his child.

Khoury shared that everyone around him is always encouraging him to have a baby with his wife Nada Rammal due to the pride and joy one feels once becoming a parent. 

Khoury, 55 pointed out that he is frightened of the idea of having a child because of his age, and stated that he is at a point in his life where he can't risk taking care of a child.

He added that marriage is a difficult state of life, he added: "Everyone is telling me that I should have a baby because it will give me a feeling I have never felt before, and I know that, but between myself and I, I am scared, and I keep telling myself that I reached an age where I don't want to risk having a baby in this life."

"I know that it will give me an amazing feeling, but I will leave it to the hands of god."

This is not the first time Marwan Khoury opened up about not wanting to have a child, previously he shared that he does not want to welcome kids to this world as it is getting worse with time. 

 

 

