Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Officially File for Divorce

US designer and former actress Mary-Kate Olsen has successfully filed for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy, the half-brother of the former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, following five years of marriage.

The 33-year-old co-founder of The Row previously tried to file for divorce from Sarkozy in April, but was turned away earlier this month due to New York courts not accepting divorce filings except for “emergency cases” during the pandemic.

Olsen was reportedly able to prove that the separation was urgent, after Sarkozy terminated their apartment’s lease without her knowledge, leaving her to find a new home.

In court documents, Olsen claimed that “my husband expects me to move out of our home on [May 18] in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19.”

Olsen married Sarkozy in an intimate Manhattan ceremony in Nov 2015, after three years of dating.