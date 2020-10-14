Mashallah! Toyor Al Jannah Little Star Jana Miqdad Puts on Hijab (Pictures)

Social media users have circulated a picture of Toyor Al Jannah Jordanian little star 'Jana Miqdad', 12, as she makes her debut wearing hijab next to her mother, Marwa.

It looks like Jana and Marwa are in Mecca, Saudi Arabia performing Omra, based on the picture Jana's sister, Shahad, posted on Instagram.

Followers were questioning whether the little girl is going to adopt the hijab for a lifetime, or she put it on for the purpose of taking a picture only, especially since she did not post any picture of her with the veil on Instagram, nor did she delete her old pictures with her hair showing.

Despite her young age, Jana has a huge fan base on Instagram alone with 520k followers.

The reason of this wide fame is because she is the daughter of Khaled Miqdad, the co-founder and owner of kids channel Toyor Al Jannah, and she has been famous for singing children songs on the channel along with her siblings.