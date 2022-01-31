Mashallah! What If Rihanna's New Baby Was Saudi?! (Pictures)

It looks like Rihanna has "found love" again because today it was announced that she's pregnant with her first child with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

During a casual stroll in New York City over the weekend, fashion icon and singer Rihanna was photographed with her boyfriend, American rapper A$AP Rocky, revealing that the couple is expecting by leaving her pink jacket unbuttoned from the bottom.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sparked romance rumors in January 2020 after the Umbrella hitmaker split up with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

According to People magazine, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky started dating after years of friendship.

Rihanna's pregnancy announcement has brought back to mind her relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

In January 2020, the former couple ended their three-year relationship, and according to People magazine, the reason behind the breakup was that "they weren't a good long-term match."

But what if Rihanna's baby to-be-born is from her former Saudi boyfriend Hassan Jameel?

Without any doubt, the new baby would get Hassan's handsome Arab looks and his mother's Barbadian stunning skin tone.

As for having a decent life, the new baby wouldn't have an issue, since mommy Rihanna has joined the billionaire's club last August when it was reported that she's worth $1.7 billion.

With that amount of money, Hassan Jameel's fortune still exceeds Rihanna's, with $2.2 billion. A$AP Rocky is worth $10 million.