Matt Damon Says He Stopped Using the ‘F-Slur’

Matt Damon claims he recently stopped using a homophobic slur after his daughter asked him not to anymore.

The 50-year-old actor has claimed he was unaware of how offensive and damaging the term is toward gay men, and thought it had a “different application” until one of his daughters wrote him a “very long, beautiful treatise” about the history behind the slur.

'The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application,' The Stillwater star said.

He explained. "I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table."

"I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You! "She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous," he continued. "I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood."

Damon also addressed criticisms he faced from his previous comments surrounding the many allegations against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

"As the father of four daughters, this is the kind of sexual predation that keeps me up at night," he noted in 2017 after the many allegations against Weinstein emerged.