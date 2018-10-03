May Ezz Eldin Gets Her Own App

"Mai Ezz Eldin" can be downloaded via Android and App store. (Source: maiezzeldin - Instagram)

Written by Zaid Bawab

After a successful acting career that is still vibrant and based on requests from her followers and fans, Egyptian actress May Ezz Eldin decided to launch a smartphone application under her name.

The application is targeted at females mostly, especially after May's unique look in her latest Ramadan series "Rasayel" (Messages) that managed to be the centre of attention from clothes to accessories, and a bunch of memorable photoshoots that the actress did and resulted in lots of questions about her looks details from female followers.

The application's name is "Mai Ezz Eldin" and could be downloaded via Android and App store.

it will include all the details regarding the beauty products she uses, the fashion designers she deals with, the contact lenses she wears in addition to exclusive behind the scenes pictures from the projects she took part in.

The application will also announce the dates and times that Mai would be meeting her fans in addition to a special competition for kids that she does occasionally, in which one child who wants to meet her would be chosen and she would have a photoshoot with him/her.