Mayan El-Sayed Celebrates Her 24th Birthday

Young Egyptian artist Mayan El-Sayed has celebrated her 24th birthday, and she documented the celebration with a video that she was keen to share with the public through her Instagram account.

El-Sayed appeared as dancing, singing and carrying the number 24 with her friends, before blowing out the candles.

And the young Egyptian star wrote in her message to the public: "Happy birthday to me. It's been a wonderful year for me thanks to all of you. I'm super blessed and I feel so grateful for everything God has given me including you guys. Special thanks to my friends who always know how to put a huge smile on face:) Won't be throwing a party this year but wait for it next year. Let's goooooo 24."

Congratulations to Mayan El-Sayed poured from her fans, wishing her a happy year full of success, pointing out that she is a talented star with a bright future ahead of her.

It is noteworthy that Mayan El-Sayed began her artistic activity in 2016, and participated in the drama series “As if it was yesterday”, and co-acted next to artist Wafaa Salem, Mohamed Suleiman, Rania Youssef, Ahmed Wafik and Ahmed Khalil, and the work was written and supervised by the writer Maryam Naoum, and directed by Hatem Ali.

Currently, the young Egyptian actress is awaiting the release of the movie "The Court", in cinemas on the 24th of November.