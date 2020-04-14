Meet Can Yaman's Oldest Fan.. Touching Him and Everything (Video)

Yesterday, Turkish handsome actor Can Yaman shared a new video, with his 6 million followers on Instagram, from one of the TV interviews he's recently had.

Can was sitting next to an old woman with a cane, who seemed to be a huge fan of the star, as she started touching his face, neck and arms as if she could not believe herself.

We are sure that many female fans wished they were in that woman's shoes; sitting next to their favorite star, who looked "shy" and was blushing a bit, and respectfully put one hand on the woman's back and held her hand with the other as a sign of appreciation.

In the caption section, Can wrote in Spanish: "What a joy to know you're okay! Hope to see you again. A hug, and take care".