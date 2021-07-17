Megan Fox Championed an Arab Designer

US actress Megan Fox has this week championed an Arab designer, Lebanese footwear maker Andrea Wazen.

The superstar has opted for the Wazen’s lace up “Mandaloun” heels in blue, which have previously been worn by US rapper Cardi B.

Fox wore Wazen’s shoes during a shoot for “Who What Wear,” the California-based fashion brand that produces trend reports, celebrity style guides, wardrobe how-tos and fashion news.

Wazen’s creations have been spotted on a number of A-listers and It-girls across the globe, including Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber.

Arab fashion designers, including Rami Kadi, Nicolas Jebran, Elie Saab and Tony Ward, have been in the spotlight this past week for their show-stopping dresses that international celebrities championed at the Cannes Film Festival.