Megan splits from MGK, follows Eminem

ALBAWABA - Actress Megan Fox hints she has called it quits with fiancé singer Machine Gun Kelly in a now-deleted cryptic Instagram post.

Actress Megan Fox fueled rumors that she broke up with Machine Gun Kelly when she shared an Instagram post on Saturday of her burning a letter in a bonfire along with a bag, she wrote: "You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath."

Megan Fox has deleted every mgk pic off her ig, quoting Beyoncé’s song about jay cheating, burning his letters and decided to just follow Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem to rub it right in mgk’s face. The world is healing… pic.twitter.com/eKdgfeaS7R — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) February 12, 2023

The actress then unfollowed Kelly on Instagram and now has deleted her Instagram account.

Prior to her deleting her social media account, Fox's followers filled her comment section with questions about the alleged split, and some fans noticed that after unfollowing Kelly, she followed Eminem.

It is no secret that Eminem is MGK's worst nightmare, the punk rocker beefed with the rapper over the years since calling Eminem's then-teenage daughter "hot" in 2012.

To diss Eminem, Kelly released a whole song about Eminem called "Rap Devil" in September 3, 2018, days later, in September 14, 201,8 Eminem released a single titled "Killshot" also, a complete diss to Kelly.

Killshot was written in only 13 minutes.

Fans believe that Fox has followed Eminem just to get on Kelly's nerves after alleged cheating rumors.