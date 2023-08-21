Meghan Markle has 3 demands to end ties with Prince Harry

ALBAWABA - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had their ups and downs over the past few months.

And rumors are flooding social media stating that the former royal couple have gone their separate ways but Us Weekly says otherwise according to a statement sent to the magazine by a source close to Markle.

The source says that their five-year-long marriage is "weathering the storm," while another shared: "They are a united storm, as far as they’re concerned, it’s Harry and Meghan against the world." It has been clear that the couple are brushing off the divorce rumors by not even talking about it.

AFP

New statements revealed what Markle's three conditions are if she was ever to break up with Prince Harry, even though nothing has been confirmed yet, but allegedly the former actress wants $80 million, custody of their two kids Lilibet and Archie, and also asked to keep her royal name Duke of Sussex.

The British royal family wants Prince Harry to get a divorce, as the Prince allegedly ended his feud with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William. News reports confirmed that they are willing to support Prince Harry in his divorce, and other sources revealed that once the divorce is finalized, Prince Harry can get his royal name and regain all his royal privileges once he was separated from Meghan.

King Charles revealed that he wanted to see his grandchildren Lillibet and Archie on his 75th birthday which leads to the conclusion that Prince Harry and the relationship between him and his family are returning peacefully.

By Alexandra Abumuhor