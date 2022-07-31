Menna Arafa Responds to Her ex-Husband Mahmoud Al-Mahdi’s Accusation of Cheating

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Actress Menna Arafa responded to what her ex-husband Mahmoud Al-Mahdi wrote, accusing her of cheating, and his assertion that her mother's intervention was the reason behind the couple's divorce.

Menna Arafa took to her Instagram to address rumors claimed by Al-Mahdi by sharing posts of quotes and writings to her Instagram story.

One of the posts actress Arafa shared read: ''He sees you fighting everything around you, with your great faith, that he will not disappoint you, he sees you steadfast in your prayers and your determination, despite everything that faced you and is still facing you, he sees you as you wake up every day believing that God is with you, who will be upon you, are you still not assured and your matter is between The hands of the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.''

Another post shared by the 23-year-old read: ''Whenever I remember that God knows my intention, I feel that I am very reassured and I do not fear anything. Praise be to God, who rewards for honesty, integrity of heart, purity of intention and love of good for others.''

Then she published a third picture with a new message: ''God is all around the details that you cannot reveal to anyone, and that is enough for you.''

Mahmoud Al-Mahdi had opened up about the divorce in the now-deleted Instagram post saying: ''The divorce has been finalized unfortunately , there was betrayal, her mom was the reason behind all this damage, it is all about the money Menna Spends on her mom, and because i did not like the fact that Menna works in her career, while her mom was okay with it due to the money Menna makes off of it.

The divorce news comes two months after the duo tied the knot on May 21. This would be the third time Menna and Mahmoud break up in a year.