'MERCI KHASHOGGI' Elissa Recovers from MASSIVE Blooper in Dubai

Elissa proved to be smart in her way of dealing with onstage mishaps (Source: elissazkh - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Maher Khashoggi Follow >

Elissa had a successful concert in Dubai during which she sang her old and new songs in a gorgeous pair of hotpants.

Before the concert started, Elissa thanked everyone who came to see her live in the concert and sent a greeting to a person named Maher Kahwaji, yet she made a mistake and said: "Merci Maher Khashoggi .. Khashoggi?" And then laughed loudly at herself for making a mistake in the family name.

Elissa proved to be smart in her way of dealing with onstage mishaps, as she did not really allow anyone to turn her mistake into a political statement.