Merve Dizdar wins best actress at Cannes 2023

The award was won for her role in won the Cannes Film Festival's best actress prize for her role in the 2023 Turkish Drama production About Dry Grasses (Kutu Otlar Ustune) where Dizdar stars as a teacher in an isolated village.

Dizdar shared she played "someone who is fighting for her life and she has overcome a lot of difficulties."

"Under normal circumstances I would have to work hard on this character in order to understand her, but I live in a part of the country which enabled me to fully understand who she is," she added.

"I understand what it is, being a woman in that area."

The Cannes Film Festival is annually held in Cannes, France, which previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world.



