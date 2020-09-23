Meryem Uzerli Covers Her Puffed Tommy in a Baggy Coat After Announcing She's 5 Months Pregnant (Pictures)

Turkish-German actress Meryem Uzerli, known in the Arab world as "Sultana Huyam" in the series Hurrem Sultan, continues to face criticism after announcing her second pregnancy out of wedlock.

However, it looks like Meryem does not care about the criticism as she continues to share new pictures with her 6.4 million followers on Instagram, just like few hours ago when she shared two black and white snaps.

Uzerli opted for a trench coat above a printed dress and knee-high boots with laces while she sat on stairs and covered her eyes with round sunglasses.

The Hurrem Sultan star made sure not to put her pregnancy on display while she posed for the new pictures leaving them captionless.

Meryem Uzerli had told Hürriyet Daily News in the past that she will marry her new mysterious man once she's ready, and that she doesn't care about the criticism she'd received.

She added that we live in a Coronavirus year and she does not dream of having a wedding only for 20-30 guests and wearing masks.

Meryem revealed that her new bae is from an American nationality, and he moved from the US to Germany only to be with her and her daughter.

Meryem Uzerli is a Turkish actress who was born in Germany to a German mother and Turkish father.