Met Gala Announces 2023 Theme!

Every year, stars dazzle the red carpet with their high-end fashion game and creative looks at the world's biggest fashion night, the Met Gala.

And this year's Met Gala is set to be inspired by one of the most famous fashion designers, late German designer Karl Lagerfeld who sadly passed away in 2019 at the age of 85.

The annual event -which takes place at Metropolitan Museum of Art's costume institute- will have a theme that is titled ''Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty''.

This event is sacred for fashion designers, as almost 150 designers will participate to explore and experiment new design ideas and show off their stylistic language.

And since the event will honor late designer Karl, it is also announced that Karl's favorite architect Tadao Ando will be designing the exhibit.

The 2023 Met Gala will feature 150 of Lagerfeld's greatest outfits, and most iconic sketches.

Our only hope that this year, celebrities will choose the most amazing outfits to pay homage to the late German designer, as last year, not so many celebrities made us proud with their choice of fashion.

By Alexandra Abumuhor