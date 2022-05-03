Met Gala: Kim Kardashian Enjoy 'Pizza and Donuts' With Pete Davidson

She admitted to losing 16lbs in just three weeks in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for the Met Gala on Monday evening.

So it was no surprise that Kim Kardashian skipped the afterparty scene and was in a hurry to start carb-loading as soon as she had been photographed in the famed garment.

On her way into the fashion benefit, Kim told her pal LaLa Anthony that the plan for the evening was to head straight back to her hotel, the Ritz Carlton in New York City, and have a 'pizza and donut party' with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Then, just an hour or so later, Kim departed the hotel dressed in black and made her way to the airport to catch a flight back to her home in Los Angeles with Pete, 28, and sister Khloe Kardashian by her side.

The trio kept their heads down, all wearing shades, as they made their way out of their hotel.

Kim had told her LaLa at the event: 'Afterwards since I haven't eaten carbs and sugar in like three weeks we're eating pizza and donut party back at the hotel.'

She also posted snaps of the pizza and donut party on her Instagram Stories.

The 41-year-old reality star would only wear the famed outfit for a matter of minutes, as she immediately changed into a replica once she had walked the red carpet to make sure the original made it back in one piece.

Kim also explained to Vogue that she had another dress option for the evening, a gown that looked exactly like the one Marilyn wore to the Oscars in 1962, q green sequin ensemble by Norman Norell.



'I have a replica of the dress she wore to the Oscars in 1962,' Kim told the outlet. 'I think I might just wear that one to eat pizza in my hotel room.'

Earlier in the night, the star revealed she had to force herself to lose 16lbs in just three weeks in order to make it fit.

It had already been rumored that Kim would be wearing the famed outfit, which Marilyn wore when she sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, causing quite the scandal at the time.

Meanwhile, SNL funnyman Pete, 28, looked dapper in a classic black suit, skinny tie, designer shades, and finally ditched the Vans sneakers for a pair of smart shoes.

Marilyn's glittering beaded gown was designed by Jean Louis, and has been on display at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum in Orlando, FL, after they bought it from Julien's Auction for $4.81million.

'This is Marilyn Monroe's dress. It's sixty years old,' Kim told LaLa Anthony on the red carpet. 'I had this idea to put it on and try it on. They came with armed guards and gloves. I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I had to lose 16lbs.'

'I was determined to fit into it. I did it. I dyed my hair blonde. I haven't eaten carbs and sugar in three weeks.'

It was also revealed that Kim only wore the dress for a matter of minutes, as she changed into a replica of the dress once she had walked the red carpet, to make sure it wasn't damaged inside the Met Gala party.

Marilyn - who died at 36 from a drug overdose in 1962 - is said to have paid $1,440 for the custom piece to the designer, and it holds the record for the for the most expensive dress sold at an auction, making it one of the most expensive dresses in the world.

Kim told Vogue how she went on a ruthlessly strict diet deadline in order to slim down and wear the dress to the Met.

'I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,' she told the outlet. 'I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict.'

Marilyn's unique hourglass figure an exact measurements have been debated for decades, but one dress maker claimed she 5'5" tall, with a 35" bust, 22" waist, and 35" hips. Her bra size was said to be 36D.