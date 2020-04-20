Mia Khalifa Posted This Video on TikTok.. Why Did She Call Her Husband "Useless"?

Ex Lebanese porn star Mia Khalifa is spending her quarantine time goofing around her fiance Robert Sandberg.



Yesterday, she posted a video on TikTok wearing a bath robe and dancing around a couch where Robert was laying down, and she captioned the video: "At least one of us isn’t useless".

On the video itself, She wrote: "my husband who's an essential employee hanging out with my nonessential a** on his day off."

Unusually, Mia didn't refer to Sandberg as "my fiance," instead she called him "my husband".

Is she hinting that they got married?