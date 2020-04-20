Mia Khalifa Posted This Video on TikTok.. Why Did She Call Her Husband "Useless"?

  1. Home
Published April 20th, 2020 - 07:41 GMT
Ex Lebanese porn star Mia Khalifa is spending her quarantine time goofing around her fiance Robert Sandberg.


Yesterday, she posted a video on TikTok wearing a bath robe and dancing around a couch where Robert was laying down, and she captioned the video: "At least one of us isn’t useless".

On the video itself, She wrote: "my husband who's an essential employee hanging out with my nonessential a** on his day off."

Unusually, Mia didn't refer to Sandberg as "my fiance," instead she called him "my husband".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At least one of us isn’t useless @robertsandberg 🥰

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

Is she hinting that they got married?

Is Mia Khalifa Pregnant?

