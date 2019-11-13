Is Mia Khalifa Pregnant?

Sports commentator and former porn star Mia Khalifa changed the date of her wedding.
She tweeted:
"Yesterday Robert and I called an audible on our life and decided to get married THIS UPCOMING SUMMER instead of summer 2021 as planned. Time to plan a wedding that’s 6 months away, this should be anything but fun."
Mia and Robert's decision has prompted fans to speculate that they might be expecting, but eventually the couple shut down rumors, tweeting:
"No, I’m not pregnant. I just have to mold our personal life around his career’s timing."
