Michael Bublé Reveals He'd Thought He'd Never Make Music Again After His Son's Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Buble has admitted he thought 'he's never make music again', after his son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.

Speaking to The Sunday Mirror's Notebook Magazine the 43-year-old Canadian singer said he's only returned to the spotlight now that his son's condition has improved.

Michael put his career on hold after little Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer hepatoblastoma at just three-years-old, jetting to the US with wife Luisana Lopilato so he could undergo treatment.

He said: 'I thought I might never make music again. I knew if I came back into this world it would have to be bliss. And it is. If it wasn't I wouldn't be here.'

The Haven't Met You Yet performer also explained that dealing with his son's cancer battle let him to re-evaluate to importance of his career, adding that now his family will always come first.

'I'll never put the ego of the job ahead of my family,' he said.

'It's the reason I've been gone for a couple of years. There was never a choice [when Noah was ill].'

In a statement to US magazine in February last year, Michael said little Noah 'has been progressing well during his treatment'.

'[We] are very optimistic about the future for our little boy.'

He continued: 'He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.'

More recently, in July, Noah's uncle Dario Lopilato also told La Nacion that Noah is 'doing very well' post-treatment.

'After these very long months Noah is doing well, very well,' Dario said.

Michael and Argentinian actress Luisana also share another son Elias, two, and three-month-old daughter Vida.