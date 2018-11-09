Michael Buble Back on Tour after His Son Was Diagnosed with Liver Cancer

Michael Buble (Twitter)

Michael Buble is going back on tour.

The 'Feeling Good' hitmaker has announced a string of shows in the US and his native Canada in support of his upcoming album 'Love', which will kick off in Florida on February 13.

He said in a statement: "I'm going to go back to what I was made to do.

"I'm going to come back to a world that needs love and romance and laughter more than it has in a long time. I'm going to be a conduit to that. This is the greatest record I've ever made."

Michael - who hasn't toured since his son Noah, now five, was diagnosed with liver cancer two years ago - will perform at huge venues such as New York's Madison Square Garden in New York and Los Angeles' Staple Centre before the 27-date US leg comes to an end in Washington on April 6.

He will then head to Canada for shows in Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Winnipeg in April, before taking a break and returning for another five shows in July and August.

However, the tour won't be ending there as he's promised more shows around the world.

A post on his Twitter account read: "See Michael Bublé's 2019 Tour in Canada! Dates and locations for the Canadian Tour have been announced. More dates around the world will be announced soon.(sic)"

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old singer - who also has children Elias, two, and Vida, three months, with wife Luisana - is to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 'Love You Anymore' singer will be honoured on the famous walkway on November 16, the same day his new album is released.

Tour dates and ticket information are available on Michael's website at http://www.michaelbuble.com/news/new-tour-dates-announced-53686.