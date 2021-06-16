Michael Costello Accuses Chrissy Teigen of Bullying and Waits For Personal Apology

The fashion designer recently claimed that bullying from Chrissy left him wanting to end his life, and although he's still waiting to hear from the 35-year-old model, he insists he's willing to have a conversation with her.





Referencing Chrissy's recent apology letter, Michael said in a statement: "I want to be clear - I do not wish ill on anyone. We are all works in progress and we deserve the opportunity to prove that we can do better. But progress takes time. We must show through actions that we have changed. After all, actions speak much louder than a 10-minute apology written on a notepad.



"However, nothing takes away from the years of trauma being bullied and blacklisted in the industry has left me."



The designer alleged that his suicidal feelings were sparked by comments made by the 'Lip Sync Battle' star targeting him online and accusing him of "being a racist" in comments on his Instagram page.



And Michael has revealed he's still waiting for Chrissy to contact him directly.



He said: "I am not out for revenge. I only wish to speak my truth because I have been silenced for so long.



"I'm still waiting for Chrissy Teigen and anyone who bullied me to reach out to me. If they truly acknowledge that their actions are wrong, I welcome them with open arms to have a real conversation."



Chrissy recently returned from a social media hiatus to address bullying allegations made against her by various people, including Courtney Stodden, who claimed the model used to "privately DM me and tell me to kill myself".



Chrissy wrote: "Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks. I know I've been quiet, and lord knows you don't want to hear about me, but I want you to know I've been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you've done.' Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past.



“I've apologized publicly to one person, but there are others—and more than just a few—who I need to say I'm sorry to.



I'm in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. It's like my own version of that show My Name is Earl! I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don't think I'd like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs. (sic)”