Miles Teller Breaks His Silence After He Was Punched in The Face by Two Strangers

The 34-year-old Spectacular Now star clapped back at Pat McAfee on social media, after the professional wrestler compared the star's assault to a tag-team wrestling match.

'WOW Miles Teller didn’t even eat a shot that hard #SmackDown,' the SiriusXM sportscaster crudely quipped on Twitter.

In response, the actor wrote back that he actually 'got jumped by two guys in a bathroom' who he 'never met' before in his life.

After reading Teller's reply, McAfee expressed remorse for his comments and tweeted to 'apologize for not knowing the whole story.'

'I will fix my position and make it right… with that being said, it was a pretty good segue,' he added.

On Friday, Teller's wife, 28, hit back at rumors that the altercation was due to a dispute over money.

The couple have been vacationing in Maui in recent days with their friends Shailene Woodley, 29, and her fiancé Aaron Rodgers, 37.

While TMZ claimed the assault stemmed from an argument over unpaid bills from his wedding, Keleigh took to her social media account to say otherwise.

'The story reported about Miles being punched in the face by @TMZ over 'money' is completely false,' she wrote on Friday. 'Mile

'It seems these same men have done this to many people and we appreciate your support Maui. This is now a criminal investigation,' she added, signing off the message with a peace sign.

According to law enforcement members, Miles had been having dinner at the Monkeypod Kitchen in Maui on Wednesday with his model wife.

Others at the restaurant say that the actor was in the restroom when he got into an argument with another man who proceeded to punch him in the face.

The argument reportedly spilled outside the bathroom as Teller shouted that he would be pressing charges over the alleged assault.

He and Keleigh quickly left the restaurant, though the sources in the restaurant said he didn't appear to be seriously injured.

Other restaurant patrons said the man claimed to be a wedding planner involved in the actor's wedding to Sperry.

The couple tied the knot on September 1, 2019, in a tropical ceremony held on Maui.

The attacker reportedly claimed that he was owed $60,000 for his services that Teller had so far failed to pay.

However, his wife has denied these claims.

According to police, the alleged attacked occurred around 7:30 in the evening.

So far, no arrests appear to have been made, though the authorities are investigating the matter.

It's unclear if Teller and Sperry were joined by their friends Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers, who have been enjoying the island getaway with them.

Sperry has been sharing stunning photos of the couples exploring Maui and engaging in some risky cliff diving.

Teller and his wife have been together since 2013, around when he broke out with his critically acclaimed performance in the romantic drama The Spectacular Now, which also starred Woodley.

They got engaged in South Africa in 2017 and tied the knot two years later.

The two were reunited on screen in the three films in the Divergent series from 2014 to 2016.

On Thursday, Teller poked fun at Woodley's football star fiancé, who's the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

He posed with Sperry at a table while sipping on foaming cocktails and captioned the snap, 'Cheers to signing with the Packers,' despite Rodgers having done no such thing.

The quarterback has been enjoying his time in Hawaii even as the Packers begin optional offseason practices, leading to speculation that he might be traded to another team or that he could be looking to new ventures after guest hosting an well-regarded series of Jeopardy shows in the wake of Alex Trebek's death.

