Miley Cyrus Goes Undercover to Meet Drag queens
Season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres Thursday (Source: Mileycyrus / Instagram )
Miley Cyrus goes undercover to meet the competing drag queens in the season premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race.
In a clip, Cyrus, the first guest judge of the season, dresses in boy drag with facial hair, a hat and glasses, and disguises herself as a crew member, so the Season 11 queens wouldn't recognize the international pop star.
Our special guest judge @MileyCyrus gets in drag to sneak around undercover in the werkroom.
