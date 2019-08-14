Miley Cyrus Has no Plans to File For Divorce

Miley Cyrus reportedly has no plans to file for divorce just yet.

The Nothing Breaks Like a Heart singer announced over the weekend that she and Liam Hemsworth had separated after just seven months of marriage.





But insiders have claimed it doesn't necessarily mean their relationship - which was rekindled in late 2015, almost two years after they split for the first time - is over for good.

A source told People magazine: 'They are having a break right now because they needed it. It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements.

'They both agreed it's better to spend time apart, but this doesn't mean their relationship is completely over.'

Insiders pointed out the 26-year-old singer and the 29-year-old actor have previously 'been in similar situations' and 'found their way back together again' and insisted the pair haven't completely ruled out the idea of a reconciliation in the future.

​

​

In happier times: On Saturday, Miley issued a statement via her publicist to People magazine, in which she confirmed the break-up

The source said: 'They are great together when they are happy. There is absolutely hope that they will get back together again.'

It was recently claimed the Wrecking Ball hitmaker had suggested she and Liam go to therapy in a bid to repair their marital problems.

A source said recently: '[Miley] really fought to make it work. She wanted to go to therapy. She just wants to be in a healthy and focused place.'

​

Days after their split, Malibu hitmaker Miley was spotted locking lips with Kaitlynn Carter, who recently broke up with Brody Jenner, but pals don't think they are 'in a real relationship' with one another.

One insider claimed: 'Miley and Liam love each other and always will. Most of their friends feel they'll be back together.

'No one thinks Miley and Kaitlynn are in a real relationship, they believe it's more fun on vacation.'

The pictures of them kissing emerged after it was claimed Miley and Liam split months ago.

Meanwhile, a relationship expert has claimed that Miley and Liam are unlikely to reconcile after announcing their marriage split over the weekend.

Holly Bartter, the founder of online dating service Matchsmith, told Daily Mail Australia that the couple's on-again-off-again romance has finally run its course.

'There's always a chance the two could reconcile after some time has passed, but given the ups and downs in their relationship, it will likely have taken a significant emotional toll on them both,' said Ms Bartter.

'At this stage, they can probably find better long-term matches elsewhere,' she added.

Ms Bartter explained that Miley and Liam's previous break-up - they split in 2013 before reconciling in 2016 - was 'a warning sign of their differences.'

Ms Bartter's comments come after a brokenhearted Liam finally addressed his split from Miley on social media on Tuesday.

The Hunger Games star, 29, shared a photo to Instagram of a beach at sunset alongside a brief caption addressed to his fans, after it had been reported that the couple separated 'months ago'.

He wrote: 'Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward... Peace and Love.'

Liam's post came two days after Miley, 26, issued a statement via her publicist to People magazine, in which she confirmed the break-up.

'Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers,' the statement read.

'They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.'

​

Ouch! Meanwhile, Miley urged Brody Jenner to 'take a nap and cool off' on Sunday after he joked about her kissing his ex Kaitlynn

According to TMZ, Miley didn't begin dating her current squeeze, Brody Jenner's ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter, until after her split with Liam.

A source claimed the two women, who have been friends for several years, are 'seeing each other with no labels attached.'

Miley and Kaitlynn, 30, were pictured kissing on a girls' holiday in Lake Como, Italy on Friday and also looked close the day before that.

Just 24 hours later, the singer announced her split from Liam.

On Tuesday, Liam was pictured looking downcast as he went for a surf with his older brother Chris Hemsworth in Byron Bay, NSW.

He is believed to be staying nearby in the $4.3million beach house owned by Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged claiming that Miley desperately tried to save her marriage to Liam before they quietly separated 'months' ago.

As reported by TMZ, the Wrecking Ball star wanted to go into therapy with her husband to fix their relationship but 'he didn't come close to meeting her half way.'

While the pair didn't confirm their break-up until Saturday, it's believed they actually called it quits in June after 'drifting apart'.

The last known footage of them together was from July 9, but they looked decidedly unhappy.

Meanwhile, according to The Sun, Miley's fling with Kaitlynn 'came as a shock' to Liam.

'Their marriage is over and Liam is absolutely heartbroken, but Miley is making up for lost time,' claimed a source close to the couple.

'He wants to settle down and have a conventional family including kids, but that couldn't be further from what Miley is after right now.

'She made it clear she wanted to be able to have fun with other people - men and women - but it's always been something he's had a hard time understanding.'

According to TMZ, Kaitlynn split from Brody Jenner recently because she wanted two things: a baby and a legally-binding marriage.

However, Brody did not want to do either and they parted ways as a result.

It's believed Kaitlynn and Brody never followed up to get a marriage license in the U.S. after tying the knot in Indonesia, so their union was never officially legal.

Meanwhile, it seems as though Miley's sister Brandi is supporting her new relationship with Kaitlynn.After Kaitlynn shared a sexy snap to Instagram on Monday night, Brandi wrote in the comments section: 'Boom boom boooooom!'

Miley broke her silence on the split on Sunday morning, telling her Instagram followers she was going to let life take its path.

'Don't fight evolution, because you will never win,' she wrote.

'Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.

'My dad always told me, "Nature never hurries but it is always on time"... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true.'

She concluded by reflecting on her own life, saying: 'I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own.'

On Sunday, Miley urged Brody Jenner to 'take a nap and cool off' after he joked about her kissing his ex Kaitlynn Carter following their split.

Brody had taken to social media, where he shared a photo of himself standing on a cliff solo alongside a pointed caption.

'Don't let yesterday take up too much of today,' he wrote on Instagram, just a day after photos of his ex getting hot and heavy with Miley surfaced.

But on Monday, Brody wasn't in the mood to speak about Kaitlyn's new relationship.

When asked about his ex's hook-up with Miley, Brody told paparazzi in Malibu, California: 'I'm not gonna answer that bulls**t.'

Kaitlynn and Brody had previously boasted about having threesomes and sex in a bathroom at the Grammys in a recently resurfaced interview.

Speaking in 2015, Brody bragged about his 'exciting' life with Kaitlynn, revealing the couple enjoyed group romps and had 'the best sex'.

Meanwhile, Liam had previously responded to his and Miley's split on Monday, telling Daily Mail Australia: 'You don't understand what it's like... I don't want to talk about it.'

That same day, he had appeared visibly downtrodden while strolling through Byron Bay in the first photos taken of him since the break-up.

It's believed he has spent several weeks in Australia, seeking comfort from friends and family

It comes after a source told People magazine on Sunday that the couple's split 'isn't shocking to people who are actually with them every day.'

They said: 'After they reunited [in 2016 following their previous break-up], everyone thought they were this "perfect" couple, but they still had a lot of issues.

'They're not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work. It's not surprising at all.'

OK! Australia had previously reported that the couple had clashed over family plans.

Liam had apparently wanted to settle down while Miley wasn't ready, leading to an 'explosive fight' back in July 2018, months before their secret December wedding.

'He wants kids and doesn't want to keep putting it off but it's not quite the timeline Miley had in mind... he is left heartbroken,' a source said at the time.

'Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it... They haven't been getting along in recent months.

'[She] didn't really want to get married. It's something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam. [His] family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot.'

Furthermore, Liam was also allegedly embarrassed by Miley's outrageous behavior at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6.

The Met Gala was the couple's last red carpet appearance together before announcing their split.

'She was licking his face for the cameras on the red carpet, then grinding on people on the dance floor inside and grabbing her crotch,' a source told OK! Australia.

'He gets turned off when she acts up for the cameras,' they added. 'He really doesn't like that side of her, because he is the total opposite.'

The break-up comes after Miley spoke to Elle magazine last month about how she 'doesn't fit into a stereotypical wife role.'

'I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married. But my relationship is unique,' she said.

'I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f**ing apron cooking dinner? I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.'

'People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f**ing good, and I know that,' she added.

'I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word.'

Miley and Liam secretly married in a surprise ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee in December 2018.

The couple first met on set of The Last Song in 2009 before embarking on an on-again-off-again relationship.

They were initially engaged in June 2012 before calling it off the following year. They later reconciled in 2016.