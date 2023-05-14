Miley Cyrus shares topless photoshoot

ALBAWABA - Miley Cyrus raised temperature on social media as she shared new topless Instagram post.

The singer's post comes as a tease for the video of her new single, Jaded, that is rumored to be about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

In the snaps, Miley Cyrus laid on her stomach on the bed, wearing nothing but pants, and flashed her bare back.

Cyrus made sure to show her collection of her signature body art and had her hair styled in waves.

She captioned the post: "You’re lonely now & I hate it," which is a lyric from her new single, Jaded.

This post after she shared another teaser for Jaded, but in a gold swimsuit, she captioned the post: "You broke your own heart but you’d never say that."