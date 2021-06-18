Miley Cyrus to Take Part of Pride Month Concert

Peacock announced Thursday that Miley Cyrus will host a Pride Month concert on the streaming service. Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You premieres June 25.

Cyrus, Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Orville Peck will all perform. The special will also go backstage.

Peacock says Cyrus's set list includes her hits "The Climb" and "Party in the U.S.A." and she will also cover "Believe," "True Colors," "We Belong," "Dancing Queen" and a Madonna medley. The Madonna medley includes "Music," "Express Yourself" and "Like a Prayer."

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You runs one hour. The performance was filmed at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.



"Everybody is welcome here," Cyrus says in the trailer.

Cyrus released her latest album, Plastic Hearts, in Nov. 2020. She appeared on The Kid LAROI's single "Without You" in April this year.

Hopetown Entertainment, Cyrus's production company with her mother, Tish Cyrus, produced the special with Den of Thieves.