Millie Bobby Brown Takes Action Against Hunter Echo

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Hunter Echo claims Millie Bobby Brown was in love with him in addition to saying he thought her parents knew about the 'alleged' relationship because they were all living under the same roof.

A deleted tweet brought attention to their rumored relationship and featured images of the two together. It also alluded to the fact that they met when she was 15 and they then lived together for 8 months.

On Tuesday Millie denied having a sexual relationship with The Los Angeles-based TikTok star.

Brown's representatives, say that “Mr. Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful.”

“Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all,” they added.

The age of consent in California, where Echo is based, is 18.

Brown is a British citizen, where the age of consent is 16. She also owns a home in Atlanta, Georgia, where the age of consent is also 16.

This summer she has been dating Jake Bongiovi, the 19-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi, who is currently studying at Syracuse University.

She was previously linked to David and Victoria Beckham's son Romeo, 18.