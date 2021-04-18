Mini MBS! Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Welcomes Baby No. 5.. What Did He Name the Infant?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud has welcomed his fifth child, according to what was announced in a tweet, on Saturday.

Prince Mohammed Bin Sultan’s tweet read: “His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince, was blessed with a son named “Abdulaziz,” May God make him a child of happiness.”

MBS named his 5th child after his grandfather “Abdulaziz Al Saud,” the king and founder of the Saudi Kingdom.

رُزق سمو سيدي ولي العهد بمولود أسماه "عبدالعزيز" جعله الله من مواليد السعادة💚💚 pic.twitter.com/VyWCuGZzg2 — محمد بن سلطان آل سعود (@msna_20) April 17, 2021

Prince Abdulaziz is the fifth child of the Saudi crown prince after Salman, Mashhour, Fahda and Noura.

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman received messages of congratulations for the arrival of his newborn from the public through social media.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman married Princess Sarah Bint Mashhoor Al Saud on April 6, 2008.