Presidential Lawsuit! Aljazeera Anchor Ghada Owais Sues Saudi and Emirati Crown Princes, MBS and MBZ

See you in court your highnesses!

Aljazeera anchor from Lebanese origins Ghada Owais has filed a lawsuit against Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the de facto ruler of the UAE, in addition to a number of other officials for targeting her in a hacking and infiltration operation, and threatening her life.

Owais, who filed the lawsuit in south Florida, USA revealed that the Saudi crown prince, along with another group of Saudi and Emirati officials and American citizens, carried out an operation aimed at undermining her personality and journalistic career due to the critical reports she published about Saudi and Emirati governments.

In a series of tweets, Ghada wrote: "6 months ago the Crown princes of Saudi Arabia and the UAE believed they could silence me by hacking my phone, stealing my private pictures and spreading them with false misogynistic claims."

6 months ago the Crown princes of Saudi Arabia and the UAE believed they could silence me by hacking my phone, stealing my private pictures and spreading them with false misogynistic claims. 1/6 — Ghada Oueiss غادة عويس (@ghadaoueiss) December 9, 2020

She continued: "The crown princes have ruled with the belief that with the right price or fear tactic they could buy or scare anyone from speaking up. They believed they were untouchable and could get a free pass for their authoritarian reigns."

"They have tested those beliefs with great success countless times: bombing civilians in Yemen, imprisoning & torturing their own people, hacking and blackmailing anyone they perceive as a threat. And most worryingly the assassination of my dear friend Jamal."

"It is time to remind the crown princes, actions have consequences. Over the past months I have seen others take this responsibility forward, Saad Al Jabri & Hatice Cengiz have started the fight to remind these crown princes their they are not untouchable."

"Today I am joining the fight, filing my own lawsuit against the crown princes & their henchmen. It's time the world showed them & all authoritarian leaders, they are not immune nor above international law."

"This case is not just a fight for me it’s a fight for all who cant speak up against injustices.A fight to ensure no female journalist has to experience what myself, Rana Ayoub, Patricia compos Mella and countless others have had to. To set an example & stop future injustices."

Ghada's colleague at Aljazeera, Palestinian-Jordanian anchor Ola Al-Fares also reported the news on Twitter.

She tweeted: "Al-Jazeera anchor Ghada Owias files a lawsuit in Florida against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other suspects in the case of hacking her private phone and launching cyber attacks."

مذيعة الجزيرة غادة عويس تتقدم بشكوى في فلوريدا ضد ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان ومشتبه بهم آخرين في قضية اختراق هاتفها الخاص وشن حملات الكترونية @ghadaoueiss https://t.co/TdjgEOxDQ4 — عُلا الفارس (@OlaAlfares) December 9, 2020

Sarah Leah Whitson, an American human rights activist and former head of the Middle East and North Africa division of Human Rights Watch, commented on the case.

The human rights defender, who led investigations on human rights in Saudi Arabia, Libya and Lebanon, affirmed that she would join the battle of Owais and would support it.

BREAKING: #MBS slammed with one more lawsuit in the US for his crimes against a journalist -- this time @ghadaoueiss - and joining him as a defendant is #MBZ - relentlessly smearing and attacking her on social media, hacking her phone and personal info. GO Ghada! WE ARE WITH YOU. https://t.co/i9hlgb8xt8 — Sarah Leah Whitson (@sarahleah1) December 9, 2020

According to judicial sources that "Al-Quds Al-Arabi" has contacted, there are about twenty defendants in the case, for their participation in coordinating the penetration and leakage of Ghada Owais's personal data.

The defendants included Florida-based Sharon Collins and Hussam al-Jundi, who were allegedly involved in what the court described as “harmful acts” against Ghada, including posting information stolen from her phone and participating in a “plot” against the journalist.

Al-Jazeera broadcaster enlisted the help of Marcus Neiman Rushbaum and Pinheiro law firm to follow up on the case.