Miss Lebanon 2018, Maya Raidi, visited the pyramids in Giza, Egypt, and posted her photos to her social media in an attempt to urge her followers to visit this great cultural site.





Maya, who was dressed in black sportswear in the pictures, stood in front of the pyramids and got lots of likes and comments from her social media followers.

Maya Raidi has been crowned Miss Lebanon of 2018 in October after competing with 29 contestants.