Moatasem Al-Nahar Wins 'The Best Arab Actor Award for 2020'.. Do You Agree?

Moatasem Al-Nahar is number one.

Syrian actor Moatasem Al-Nahar has revealed that he is the best Arab actor for the year 2020 on his Instagram.

During the 5th edition of Nagm El Arab Festival 2020, Moatasem had received the highest number of votes in the 'Best Arab Actor' category.

The Syrian handsome actor shared an emotional message when he announced the good news.

He wrote: "With the testimony of your love, I bear witness: success has a different flavor, it is the most beautiful gift of fate."

"Today I won the Arab Star Award for the Best Arab actor in a TV series for the year 2020, based on votes of the beloved audience."

The Arab Star Award is an honor from the annual Star of Arab Festival that is held in Egypt to honor stars based on a referendum from the Arab and Gulf public only, with the exception of the Egyptian public, to acknowledge every artist who achieves success outside of Egypt.

Do you agree that Moatasem Al-Nahar is the best Arab actor in 2020, or do you think that another actor deserves the award more than him?