Model Roz Crying: I Wish I Was Dead.. and I Was Backstabbed From My Dearest People

Saudi fashionista and social media star Model Roz has been hosted by Emirati journalist Mahira Abdul Aziz through an Instagram Live.

Model Roz talk about several topics related to her private life, such as the depression she went through during previous months.

Based on the demands from her followers on whether she's in a relationship, the Saudi fashionista, who resides in Los Angeles, said that she doesn't want to talk about this subject right now, adding: 'All in good time.'

She added that her family does not interfere with her private life as much as followers do, confirming that she is currently devoting her time to work away from love and emotions.

Speaking about past stresses and psychological crises she went through, Model Roz said while sobbing: “I went through a difficult period and pressures that I could not talk about, and I reached a stage where I wished I was dead and I did not leave my room for a long time, but I knew it would pass because I was strong and I previously faced many things on my own, without anyone's help.'

Model Roz talked about the experience of betrayal that she went through and described it as a "stab in the back", which is a difficult issue, especially when that stab comes from close and dear people who she supported a lot.

The Saudi Beauty revealed that she went to a psychiatrist during her crisis, pointing out that the psychiatrist is the only person who cannot divulge a secret and reveal it of any kind, adding that revealing a secret to a friend is a fatal mistake: 'When you tell your friend your secret, one day she will use it against you.'

Model Roz confirmed that she had cut off many friends from her life and that she would exclude everyone from her private life, so that she would not go through that crisis that lasted 6 months and is still suffering from until this day, noting that she does not think of revenge as she leaves it to God.