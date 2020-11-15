Is Mohamed Salah's Dance to 'Lakhbatita' The Reason Behind His Infection With Coronavirus? Watch

The mystery is solved .. we now know how Mo Salah got the virus!

Egyptian Football Association has previously announced that Mohamed Salah, player of the Egyptian national team and Liverpool, was infected with the new Coronavirus.

Through a statement published on the Association's Facebook page, they confirmed that the medical swab conducted on the Egyptian football team showed that Salah had tested positive for Coronavirus.

The news have received widespread attention locally and from around the world, especially since it came only two days after the Egyptian player had arrived to his home country, Egypt.

Mo flew to Egypt to participate with the Egyptian national team camp in preparation for the African Nations Qualifiers 2022 against Togo in Cameroon, and also to attend his brother's wedding.

In case you’re wondering how Salah could have contracted coronavirus, he was at his brother’s wedding a couple of days ago. pic.twitter.com/ZElkqTirg8 — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) November 13, 2020

Social media users circulated several videos from Nasr Salah's wedding, stressing that Mohamed has caught the infection from there.

Sports journalist Usher Komugisha tweeted a video of Mohamed sitting on one of the guests shoulders, his brother the groom did the same as they danced to folks song 'Lakhbatita'.

Usher captioned the video: "In case you’re wondering how Salah could have contracted coronavirus, he was at his brother’s wedding a couple of days ago."