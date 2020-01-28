Mommy's Boy! Can Yaman Reunites With His Mother During Military Service & Rare Pictures From His Childhood

Many photos of Turkish actor Can Yaman are being leaked during his military service showing him in uniform.

But it seems that Yaman has returned to his social media activities, where he published a picture of him wearing the military uniform while standing next to his mother and hugging her, captioning it: "My dear mother."

Yaman's image went viral achieving more than half a million likes in less than 3 hours, as the Turkish artist's fans circulated it praising the handsomeness of their favorite star.

Meanwhile, Turkish media republished the pictures under the title, "photo of Can Yaman in military attire blows up Instagram."

Yaman's mother also caught a lot of attention, especially after many of his followers noticed how young she seemed, to the point where some thought she was his sister.

At the same time, some Twitter users published a group of photos from Yaman's childhood with his mother.

Guldem with baby Can 💗 pic.twitter.com/VLZkoY3sLx — Lus ❣️ (@Lusilu0) January 27, 2020

Yaman is currently serving compulsory military service. He is expected to spend only 21 days on duty, after paying an allowance that reduces the period of compulsory service.

Can Yaman has served two weeks so far since joining his military unit in Izmir, meaning his service is almost over.