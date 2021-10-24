More Beautiful Than Hande Erçel?! Kerem Bürsin Poses With Miss Universe Spain 2021

Kerem Bürsin has touched down in Spain.

The renowned Turkish actor, Kerem Bürsin, is famous for his starring role in the romantic series Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air), where his girlfriend Hande Erçel is also a leading actress in the show.

This 2020 production has captivated the public with its peculiar story, making its popularity cross Turkey borders and spread to countries like Spain, where it accumulates a legion of followers who do not miss any episode of the show.

Due to his work on the screens and his physical attractiveness, Bürsin is one of the top Ottoman stars of the moment, being required by various brands that hope to have him as an ambassador.

It is precisely for this reason that the 34-year-old actor took a flight to Spain, where he was lovingly received by his fan club at the airport.

In the midst of dozens of people who were waiting for him, both in Madrid and in Canary Islands, the star of Sen Çal Kapımı has arrived to Spain on October 21.

Kerem's presence in Spanish territory has caused such an impact that it was a trend on social media, where users shared videos of what were the first minutes of their arrival.

Since it became known that Kerem would travel to Spain, fans of the Ottoman artist prepared a special reception for the big day, where a group of fans have welcomed Kerem at Madrid’s airport, and another party waited for him in the Canary Islands.

Carrying posters that asked him to be his “official fan club”, the actor’s followers took the opportunity to take photos that they would later share on their social networks, showing the good availability of the famous 'Serkan Bolat'.

Bürsin arrived in the company of his representative and had to be escorted by the police to be able to mobilize among fans. The actor agreed to pose with the public, who wore T-shirts with his face printed on them, until he was interrupted by some agents who took him to the exit.

Why Did Kerem Bürsin Travel to Spain?

Kerem Bürsin went to the Canary Islands in order to attend the event of Swim Week by Moda Cálida, as of this year, he was elected as the brand ambassador.

The appointment was in town of Maspalomas, within the enclosure of ExpoMeloneras, where 38 designers participated, including Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and Dolores Cortés. His presence is part of a strategy that he hopes to promote the island and Canarian swimwear.

The Turkish actor’s visit will end on October 25, but he will not leave without being interviewed by the different local television channels. Mediaset has already managed to interview him; as well as this weekend he will answer a round of questions for another magazine. Finally, on Monday 25 Telecino program will broadcast a special interview with the artist.

Kerem Bürsin Poses With Miss Universe Spain 2021

Sarah Loinaz, titled as Miss Universe Spain 2021 has posted a picture as she posed with the Turkish heartthrob Kerem Bürsin and shared the picture with her 30k followers on Instagram.

The Spanish beauty captioned the picture: 'Sorry for the light.. but I had to Aaand thats a wrap!' adding a black love heart emoji.

Will this picture spark Hande Erçel's jealousy on her boyfriend Kerem Bürsin?