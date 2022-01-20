Cat Fight! Did Demet Özdemir UNFOLLOW Hande Erçel on Instagram Because of Jealousy?

After she ended her relationship with the Turkish singer Oğuzhan Koç, Turkish actress Demet Özdemir came to the fore with the problems she experienced in her business life.

Demet Özdemir, who is affiliated with the same management company 'Letişim' as Hande Erçel, came to the agenda with the allegations that she was angry that all job offers were made to Erçel. Demet Özdemir stopped following Hande Erçel on social media after the crisis.

Demet Özdemir and Hande Erçel, who did not fall off the agenda of the magazine with their love life, now came to the agenda with the problems in their business lives. There was a crisis of jealousy between two successful and beautiful women.

According to the news of Calendar, Demet Özdemir, who could not find what she expected in her private life and work, took her anger out on Hande Erçel and stopped following her on Instagram.

Allegedly, Demet Özdemir was disturbed by the fact that Hande Erçel received more job offers. It was the last straw that she was going to do projects with Disney Plus, which will open to the Turkish market. Disney Plus knocked on Hande Erçel's door after Can Yaman.

Unfollowed Hande Erçel

Disney+ made an agreement with Hande for a new project. Demet Özdemir unfollowed Hande Erçel on Instagram because she was jealous of her.

Demet and Hande Weren't Originally Following Each Other

Fans of the stars know that they have never followed each other on Instagram and they have never crossed paths. Demet does not know Hande very well. The only thing that unites the actresses is the acting agency Letişim, which is famous for its publicity stunts.

This isn’t the first time they’ve pitted fans of different actresses against each other, and out of nowhere there’s been some extra buzz in the press. For the agency’s chief manager Ayes Barim, such tricks are quite typical.